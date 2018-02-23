Trump’s Failure Of An Education Secretary Grades Her First Year In Office

As many predicted, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos had a disastrous first-year at the helm of the U.S. Education Department. But that didn’t stop her from giving herself high marks when asked to assess her freshman year in office.

“I would say a solid B+ to an A-,” DeVos told Detroit News. She also admitted “there’s room for improvement.”

That’s an understatement.

A reminder that Betsy DeVos suggested that guns should be allowed in schools to protect against GRIZZLY BEARS #ParklandStudentsSpeak https://t.co/nbUP5I10xu — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) February 21, 2018

DeVos, a billionaire friend of Trump, won a hotly contested confirmation battle for a position that she was unqualified to fill. She’s a fierce school choice proponent whose objective is to weaken public schools and diminish the federal government’s role in the education system.

Here are just a few of her unforgettable moments in 2017 as head of the Education Department:

Clueless about HBCUs

DeVos called Historically Black Colleges and Universities “pioneers of school choice.” What she clearly didn’t understand was that Jim Crow-era segregation laws banned Blacks and Whites from sitting in the same classrooms, effectively eliminating the choice factor.

Betsy Devos booed as she delivers commencement speech at HCBU. #hcbu #highered https://t.co/EATdnoGu0q — Kyle D Massey (he/him/his) (@kyledmassey) May 11, 2017

School-to-prison pipeline

In December, DeVos held a meeting with educators to discuss revoking a 2014 Obama-era directive that called on school officials to end the disproportionate discipline of students of color. She’s apparently laying the groundwork to turn the school-to-prison pipeline on full blast.

Betsy Devos Reopen School To Prison Pipeline Bias Of Black Students | News One… https://t.co/9BaSYnxO3S — JANICE M ISBELL (@jmitutor) January 5, 2018

Disregard For Black leaders

DeVos set a tone at the Education Department in which it’s apparently no big deal to disrespect historic Black figures. After misspelling the name of W.E.B. Du Bois, an NAACP co-founder, the department carelessly misspelled its apology, too.

Betsy DeVos' Department of Education misspells W.E.B. Du Bois' name, then misspells its apology https://t.co/gKL7lLKMzO via @mashable — lucy leroux (@lucythenovelist) July 12, 2017

Student loan debt

The Trump administration has taken steps to end an Obama-era federal student loan forgiveness policy for those who were defrauded by for-profit colleges. Under a DeVos plan, fraud victims would receive only partial relief.

.@BetsyDeVosED 😏 Making sure you're doing your part, huh BETSY? Defrauded student loan borrowers may not see full forgiveness under new Betsy DeVos plan https://t.co/YV2br3aWU9 — I.am.Sam (@SamScrogg) February 18, 2018

Campus sex misconduct

In another step backwards from a progressive Obama-era policy, DeVos weakened guidelines to aggressively investigate sexual misconduct on school campuses.

Betsy DeVos Signals A Pullback On Campus Sex Misconduct Enforcement NPR Ed NPR – https://t.co/1BhryaZhd6 — Psycho Ooooo (@NeofletperMaifl) January 1, 2018

Bears

DeVos told lawmakers that it would be a good idea to allow school officials to bring guns to school due to the threat from grizzly bears. What?!

Betsy DeVos says guns in schools may be necessary to protect students from grizzly bears https://t.co/R97bv6nT1b — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 14, 2018

