Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Ryan Coogler Thanks ‘Black Panther’ Fans And Cast In Emotional Letter

Hello Beautiful

Posted 19 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Ryan Coogler, director of the hit movie 'Black Panther', in Washington, DC.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Ryan Coogler is emotionally overwhelmed by the support Black Panther is receiving and penned a personal letter to express his gratitude. The young director thanked fans, the Black Panther cast and the team who worked on the film.

Winston Duke, who plays M’Baku in the Marvel masterpiece, also shared his appreciation for Coogler on social media.

The support for Black Panther continues to pour in and the movie continues to break box office records. Panther generated $462.3M through Tuesday, Deadline reports.

RELATED STORIES:

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Black Panther Stars Bet On Black For The BAFTA Awards

#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…

Marvel Studios Black Panther Welcome To Wakanda New York Fashion Week Showcase

'Black Panther's' M'Baku Has The Internet's Womb In A Stir

13 photos Launch gallery

'Black Panther's' M'Baku Has The Internet's Womb In A Stir

Continue reading ‘Black Panther’s’ M’Baku Has The Internet’s Womb In A Stir

'Black Panther's' M'Baku Has The Internet's Womb In A Stir

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 days ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 week ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 2 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 1 month ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 1 month ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 2 months ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 months ago
12.24.17