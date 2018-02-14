Oh SNAP! Trump Wants To Replace Food Stamps With Food Boxes

Donald Trump continues his attack on America’s poor.

This time, the President wants to control exactly what millions who receive SNAP benefits eat.

According to a new plan his administration proposed on Tuesday, they want to get rid of food stamps and replace them with a box containing “non-perishable food items selected by the government.”

According to Yahoo News, The White House budget director Mick Mulvaney compared the food boxes to the start-up meal delivery company Blue Apron. The Department of Agriculture is calling the program “America’s Harvest Box,” which would be made up of “100 percent U.S. grown and produced food” and would include items like shelf-stable milk, peanut butter, canned fruits, meats and cereal.

(But isn’t meat perishable?)

The Trump administration claims America’s Harvest Box will save the country 129 billion over 10 years. And while Republicans point to the notion that people are abusing SNAP, it’s important for us to point out only 1.5 percent of users are actually committing fraud.

As Vox noted, under this new plan instead of recipients getting all of their benefits to spend on groceries, SNAP recipients who receive more than $90 a month in benefits would also get a package of food. If there was any remaining funds, it would be deposited on their EBT card.

Clearly, there are tons of questions and concerns about how this would even work.

What if you don’t have stable housing or a mailbox to receive your food?

What happens if someone steals your food or you didn’t receive it?

What if you have allergies, especially to the peanut butter?

What do you do if your box gets wet or ruined on route to your home?

What if the food isn’t enough to feed your family?

Of course, this proposal has enraged people across the country:

As a single mother who relied on food stamps to help feed my boys, I can’t overstate how offensive this proposal is. Low-income families need more access to fresh produce & healthy foods, not less. https://t.co/O6Yi6Nhhd3 — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) February 13, 2018

The fact that so many people are angry at poor people for spending what they want with their food stamps and not angry at wealthy people for getting away with white collar crimes (involving them stealing our money) proves just how dangerous capitalism can be for us. — PrestonMitchum (@PrestonMitchum) February 14, 2018

So many people wouldn't be where they are today if there hadn't been food stamps for their families during lean times. #IRememberGovernmentCheese — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) February 14, 2018

So, for those that claim Taking A Knee is "disrespecting the troops," what do you call the #TrumpBudget plan to cut Food Stamps for more than 23,000 military households? — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) February 14, 2018

The overweight President who eats junk food daily wants to cut foodstamps and replace it with food boxes. TF pic.twitter.com/0zjO6cMvVZ — Sonya B (@girlybrickcity) February 14, 2018

So now we know for a fact @realDonaldTrump and his administration is out to kill Americans. Trump you can take your boxed fake food and stick it up your fat behind! So many people rely on food stamps, Veterans, people that lost their jobs, people who are sick, and you want to (1) — Michelles Sawyer (@michellesawyer6) February 14, 2018

We would be remiss if we didn’t point out the irony and hypocrisy here.

When former First Lady Michelle Obama brought healthy meals into American schools through Let’s Move!, the Republicans lost their minds accusing her taking away children and school’s choice about what student’s eat and yet Trump wants to take away families’ choices of what they eat and apparently it’s OK.

Listen…2020 can’t come soon enough.

