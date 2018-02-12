Local
Home > Local

Here’s Everything You Need To Know To Sign Up For The City Of Raleigh’s Affordable Summer Camps

The Light NC Staff

Posted 19 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Boys standing on catamaran

Source: kali9 / Getty

Last year, signing your kid up for the city of Raleigh’s summer camps online was a pain. The system was overloaded and slow because everyone was trying to sign up at once. Online registration started at 5:30 in the morning. The camps filled up quickly.

This year, the city hopes to make the process easier when registration opens on March 5 and runs until March 8. Sign up this year will be staggered so all of the most popular camps won’t fill up on the first day.

According to WRAL.com:

  • Registration will open up at 6:30 a.m., March 5 to March 8. Last year, registration opened up at 5:30 a.m., but, based on feedback from parents, who said that was too early, the city moved it to 6:30 a.m.
  • Online registration is your best bet, especially if you’re interested in signing up for popular camps. The only other way to register begins March 26 by physically going to the Recreation Business Office at Jaycee Park, 2401 Wade Ave., Raleigh. By then, some camps will be full.
  • Get your RecLink account squared away before March 5. The city’s registration program will require you to have a RecLink account. If you don’t have one or it’s not updated, your registration for camps could be delayed. If you already have one, make sure it’s up to date with your current address, for instance, and the names of any child who you want to sign up for camp. If you’ve never signed up for a Raleigh parks program, it’s likely you don’t have a RecLink account. Now is the time to get all of that figured out. Go to parks.raleighnc.gov, select Register on RecLink and select Create New Account. If you need help, contact the city at 919-996-2153.
  • Check out the city’s camp listings now. Beach encourages families take a full look at all of the city’s camp offerings and come up with second and third choices in case their top picks fill up so they are ready with Plan B on registration day. “Now is the time they can go through, browse and start thinking and planning out what they are hoping to register for this year,” she said. “They can start thinking about that now and think about multiple options.”
  • You can browse the city’s offerings on the parks department’s website.
  • On registration day, be patient. Beach said the site may still be slower than usual, depending on the number of people signing up for camps.

Get more info here:

 

Christian Cowan - Front Row - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

#NYFWNOIR: Check Out The Front Row Flex As Black Stars Attend NYFW Shows

10 photos Launch gallery

#NYFWNOIR: Check Out The Front Row Flex As Black Stars Attend NYFW Shows

Continue reading #NYFWNOIR: Check Out The Front Row Flex As Black Stars Attend NYFW Shows

#NYFWNOIR: Check Out The Front Row Flex As Black Stars Attend NYFW Shows

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 5 days ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 week ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 week ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 4 weeks ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 1 month ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 1 month ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 1 month ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 months ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 months ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 2 months ago
12.06.17