Edwin Hawkins Remembered In Memorial Musical

Posted 4 hours ago
Friends, family and fans  attended a national musical celebration of the life of gospel music legend Edwin Hawkins who died  January 15 of complications from pancreatic cancer.

He was memorialized with music on Tuesday night at Harbor Light Church in Fremont, CA, a city neighboring his native Oakland.

Bishop Yvette Flunder facilitated the first of a two-night memorial musical that included some of Hawkins’s music including his iconic song, “Oh Happy Day.”

