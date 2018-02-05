Eagles Beat Patriots In Super Bowl 52

The Philadelphia Eagles pulled out the upset with a win over the New England Patriots 41 – 33 in Super Bowl 52.

The Philadelphia Eagles have been crowned Super Bowl champions for the first time in one of the most unforgettable Super bowl games.

In the fourth quarter the Patriots pushed for a comeback, but it was the Eagles who scored the decisive touchdowns, tacked on a field goal, and came up with a huge strip sack of Tom Brady to put the game out of reach.

A late Hail Mary attempt by Brady came up just short, and the Eagles and their fans started celebrating the team’s 41-33 win behind a masterful performance by Nick Foles and a huge fourth quarter by the Philadelphia defense.

