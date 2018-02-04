African American Museum Celebrates Black History Month With Array Of Events

The National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. is ramping up its programming this February in honor of Black History Month, the Smithsonian reported.

"The African American experience is the lens through which we understand what it is to be an American." -Lonnie G. Bunch III Join us this #BlackHistoryMonth as we continue to celebrate American history through the African American lens. #APeoplesJourney #ANationsStory pic.twitter.com/6cjThu3Rla — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) February 1, 2018

Throughout the entire month, several African American pioneers across different industries will speak at the institution. The array of events will put the focus on the contributions that African Americans have made in different arenas. Amongst those who are slated to speak are NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who will talk about his book Becoming Kareem: Growing Up on and Off the Court which delves into his life journey.

The institution will also host an event in collaboration with the National Museum of the American Indian dubbed Finding Common Ground, which will explore how African American and Native American history are interconnected through the narratives of our ancestors. The museum is partnering up with the National Museum of American History and Discovery Theater to showcase a play inspired by Baynard Rustin and Malcolm X titled Taking the Stage—Cramton, 1961. The play is centered around a heated debate that the civil rights leaders had at Howard University. Towards the end of the month, the museum will honor the legacy of W.E.B. Du Bois by screening a documentary about his life story.

At the end of February, the programming will wrap up with a discussion surrounding photographer Adger Cowans’ work and how he captured the essence of Black history through his lens. Throughout the entire month, the museum’s café will honor African Americans in the culinary industry and several Black chefs including Carla Hall, Rodney Frazer, and Susan Frankson will take over the kitchen.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture serves Black history 365 days a year and the institution has made it a priority to ensure that all aspects of the Black experience in America are captured. One of it’s most recent exhibitions highlighted the unsung stories of African Americans who served in the military.

