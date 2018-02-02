Local
Free Weekend Community Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.

 

 

1st Annual Anniversary Concert
Event Date:  02/03/2018
Event Time:  6:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Chosen Generation Christian Church
Address Line 1:  1653 Old Louisburg Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC
Event Description:  We are having our first anniversary concert in Raleigh and our featured guest is Imani Joy of Raleigh, NC. We will be praising and thanking God for getting us to where we are now. We will have presentations of what we have done and what the future holds for us. You can expect a lot of holy ghost filled music and a wonderful time of fellowship. Free food and great vendors.
Event Contact:  Amber Stewart
Event Contact Number:  (919)710-2321
Event Contact Email:  brothaskeepamp@gmail.com

 

  Mt. Olive Church Of God 50th Church Anniversary
Event Date:  03/04/2018
Event Time:  5:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mt. Olive Church Of God
Address Line 1:  1703 strickland bridge rd
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, Nc
Event Description:  Celebrating our 50th Church anniversary. Please come out, and help us celebrate this grand occasion. To all former/current members, and open to the public. Come and enjoy great singing, praising, and a wonderful skit.

 

 

Black History Month Celebration
Event Date:  02/04/2018
Event Time:  11:00AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Piney Grove F.W.B. Church
Address Line 1:  244 Slocomb Road
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC, 28311
Event Description:  Please join Piney Grove FWB in celebrating Black History Month

starting February 4, 2018 at 11:00 AM. Our Honoree will be

Mayor Mitch Colvin, Mayor of Fayetteville NC.February 11, 2018. Youth Presentation 8:00 A M worship service.

February 18, 2018, Unveiling Presentation 11:00 A M worship service.

February 25, 2018, Black History Month Finale, 11:00 A M worship service.

District Elder Kerby Haire, Pastor.
Event Contact:  Ms. McRae
Event Contact Number:  910-717-5731
Event Contact Email:  pamilia247@aol.com

