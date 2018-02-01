Parents Recommend That WCPSS Change Cleaning Practices

Concerned parents who have students that attend Wake County Schools would like changes to the schools cafeteria table washing policy. The concern was shown by the circulating of an online petition addressing the issue. Currently the district washes lunch tables during lunch hours with water only. With the current spike in flu cases parents are now worried about germs spreading and would like WCPSS to find a better way to sanitize the cafeteria. Read More in the link below.

Source: abc11.com

