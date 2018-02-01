Local
Home > Local

Parents Recommend That WCPSS Change Cleaning Practices

Jerry Smith

Posted 1 hour ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
Teenage girl sneezing.

Source: Ian Hooton / Getty

Concerned parents who have students that attend Wake County Schools would like changes to the schools cafeteria table washing policy. The concern was shown by the circulating of an online petition addressing the issue. Currently the district washes lunch tables during lunch hours with water only. With the current spike in flu cases parents are now worried about germs spreading and would like WCPSS to find a better way to sanitize the cafeteria. Read More in the link below.

Source: abc11.com

Flu , online petition , Raleigh NC , Wake County Schools , WCPSS

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Parents Recommend That WCPSS Change Cleaning Practices

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 2 weeks ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 3 weeks ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 4 weeks ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 1 month ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 1 month ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 months ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 2 months ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 2 months ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 2 months ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 3 months ago
11.11.17