A Person Dies After Stabbing Incident At Durham Baseball Field

Tuesday night officials said a person died in a stabbing incident at a baseball field in Durham. Police said the incident happened a little after 9 p.m. at Hillside Park at 1301 South Roxboro St. No information was given about a possible suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

Source: wncn.com

