Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day

Jerry Smith

Posted 2 hours ago
2017 January Pastor of The Month

Your work is not in vain. Stay the cource.

Galatians  6:9 (NIV)

9 Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.

