Music
Home > Music

2018 Grammy Awards Results

Melissa Wade

Posted 2 hours ago
21 reads
Leave a comment
Women's Empowerment - CeCe Winans

Source: courtesy of CeCe Winans for Women’s Empowerment

CeCe Winans dominated the Gospel section of the 60th annual Grammy Awards… it all happened last night and here is a list of some of the winners:

Bruno Mars swept the top categories winning album, record and song of the year.  CLICK HERE for a full list but here are some that may interest you:

Best Gospel Performance/Song: “Never Have to Be Alone” — CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill & Alvin Love III, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: “What a Beautiful Name” — Hillsong Worship; Ben Fielding & Brooke Ligertwood, songwriters

Best Gospel Album: “Let Them Fall in Love” — CeCe Winans

 

cece winans , Grammy Awards 2018

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 2018 Grammy Awards Results

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 1 week ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 weeks ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 3 weeks ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 4 weeks ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 1 month ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 1 month ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 2 months ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 2 months ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 2 months ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 3 months ago
11.11.17