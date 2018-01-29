2018 Grammy Awards Results

CeCe Winans dominated the Gospel section of the 60th annual Grammy Awards… it all happened last night and here is a list of some of the winners:

Bruno Mars swept the top categories winning album, record and song of the year. CLICK HERE for a full list but here are some that may interest you:

Best Gospel Performance/Song: “Never Have to Be Alone” — CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill & Alvin Love III, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: “What a Beautiful Name” — Hillsong Worship; Ben Fielding & Brooke Ligertwood, songwriters

Best Gospel Album: “Let Them Fall in Love” — CeCe Winans

