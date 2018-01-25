Local
Home > Local

2nd Student Who Helped Desegregate UNC Dies

Melissa Wade

Posted 1 hour ago
3 reads
Leave a comment
The Long Walk With Pfeiffer

Source: Smith Collection/Gado / Getty

John Lewis Brandon was one of three students at Hillside High School in Durham when they applied to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1955. They were rejected until a federal court judge ordered their admission.

John Lewis Brandon, 80, died Tuesday of complications from cancer, while LeRoy Frasier passed away last year on Dec. 29th.

Read more at ABC11.

John Lewis Brandon , LeRoy Frasier

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 2nd Student Who Helped Desegregate UNC Dies

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 6 days ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 weeks ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 3 weeks ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 4 weeks ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 1 month ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 1 month ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 2 months ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 2 months ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 2 months ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 3 months ago
11.11.17