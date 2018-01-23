List Of Oscar Nominees

The nominees for the 2018 Oscars were announced today on Good Morning America. Here are your 2018 Oscar nominees:

BEST PICTURE

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST ACTRESS

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

BEST ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel Esq.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Leslie Manville, Phantom Thread

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

BEST DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

BEST DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

Abacus (Small Enough to Jail)

Faces/Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

BEST SCORE

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

BEST SONG

Mighty River, Mudbound

Mystery of Love, Call Me By Your Name

Remember Me, Coco

Stand Up for Something, Marshall

This Is Me, The Greatest Showman

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Loving Vincent

Ferdinand

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Big Sick

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Call Me by Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

Logan

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

A Fantastic Woman

On Body and Soul

Loveless

The Square

BEST DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

Heroin(e)

Edith + Eddie

Knife Skills

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Traffic Stop

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

DeKalb Elementary

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All of Us

My Nephew Emmett

The Eleven O’Clock

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

The Darkest Hour

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Shape of Water

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Beauty and the Beast

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR

Darkest Hour

Wonder

Victoria and Abdul

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria and Abdul

BEST SOUND EDITING

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

BEST SOUND MIXING

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Lou

Dear Basketball

Revolting Rhymes

Negative Space

Garden Party

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

BEST FILM EDITING

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

