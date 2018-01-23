Young Cary Girl Dies From Flu

6-year-old Emily Grace Muth of Cary died Friday night after being rushed by ambulance from her home to WakeMed in Raleigh. Emily’s mother told ABC11… “Devastated. How could that even happen? I mean one day she’s fine, you know, and I mean she had the fever and she was a little achy,”… “Other than that, I mean, she had had the runny nose and cough like typical, you know, and then she’s gone. It’s horrible. I don’t wish this on anybody.”

Emily did not receive a flu shot but her parents are making sure her 8 and 10 yr old brothers get one.

It’s been determined that the flu shot may not prevent the flu but lessen the symptoms.

Emily’s family has a GoFundMe account , and a funeral for Muth is set for Thursday at the Cary Church of Christ on Tryon Road.

As of Thursday, at least 42 deaths have been reported, including two other children, as a result of the flu during a season that got off to an early startand is expected to worsen

