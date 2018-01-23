Local
Home > Local

Young Cary Girl Dies From Flu

Melissa Wade

Posted 4 hours ago
25 reads
Leave a comment
Girl in bed holding box of tissues

Source: Rebecca Nelson / Getty

6-year-old Emily Grace Muth of Cary died Friday night after being rushed by ambulance from her home to WakeMed in Raleigh.   Emily’s mother told ABC11…  “Devastated. How could that even happen? I mean one day she’s fine, you know, and I mean she had the fever and she was a little achy,”… “Other than that, I mean, she had had the runny nose and cough like typical, you know, and then she’s gone. It’s horrible. I don’t wish this on anybody.”

Emily did not receive a flu shot but her parents are making sure her 8 and 10 yr old brothers get one.

It’s been determined that the flu shot may not prevent the flu but lessen the symptoms.

Emily’s family has a GoFundMe account , and a funeral for Muth is set for Thursday at the Cary Church of Christ on Tryon Road.

As of Thursday,  at least 42 deaths have been reported, including two other children,  as a result of the flu during a season that got off to an early startand is expected to worsen

Read more at ABC11.

 

Emily Grace Muth , NC flu deaths

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Young Cary Girl Dies From Flu

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 4 days ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 weeks ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 3 weeks ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 3 weeks ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 1 month ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 1 month ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 2 months ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 2 months ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 2 months ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17