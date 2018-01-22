Sports
Superbowl 2018: Patriots Vs. Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles v Carolina Panthers

 It’s been determined, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will take to the field for Super Bowl LII on Sunday, February 4.

The Patriots came from behind to knock off the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20 in the AFC Championship on Sunday, while the Eagles surprisingly blew out the Minnesota Vikings 38-7 in the NFC Championship.

SUPERBOWL SUNDAY

Date: Sunday, February 4

Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

