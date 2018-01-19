Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a Host of Initiatives

Spencer B. Merriweather, Mecklenburg County’s new District Attorney, brings extraordinary talent, heft and years of legal experience to his position. Appointed by Governor Roy Cooper last November, Spencer has engaged the legal profession and the community with commitment and passion. Merriweather served as Felony Trial Attorney in Mecklenburg County’s District Attorney’s Office for over a decade. He’s also served on the DA’s Office Homicide Team, served as a Senior Sexual Assault Prosecutor and prosecuted a variety of other crimes, ranging from robberies and drug trafficking to domestic violence. Merriweather is an active member of the National Association of Black Prosecutors and is actively engaged in Charlotte’s Community Building initiative. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ Ron Holland talked with Spencer Merriweather about a host of initiatives he’s implementing to make a significant difference in the City of Charlotte, as well as the County of Mecklenburg.

