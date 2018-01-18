Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2

Angela Bassett-Led Series '911' Renewed For Season 2

Congrats to Angela Bassett and the whole cast!

January 18, 2018
Angela Bassett has a big reason to celebrate and it’s all thanks to the love that fans and viewers are showing her new series 911. It has just been announced that the freshman drama series has officially been renewed for a second season.

After airing only two episodes, FOX is feeling so good about mid-season replacement series 911 that they have given the greenlight for season two. Deadline reports that due to positive reviews and even better ratings, 911 being renewed should come as no surprise, as the show has been killing it on Wednesday nights despite some stiff competition.

Via Deadline:

Written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, ‘911’ is coming off record ratings for its series premiere. The debut episode has drawn more than 15 million viewers in seven-day multi-platform viewing for Fox’s largest premiere since ‘Empire’ in 2015, excluding post-Super Bowl premieres, according to the network. In Nielsen Live + 7, the show drew 10.7 million viewers, up 57% from L+SD. On social media, ‘911’ is this season’s No. 1 new broadcast drama series and the most engaging new broadcast program on YouTube, with more than nine million views.

In week two, ‘911’ delivered a three-day multi-platform audience of 11.6 million viewers, including its encore. The show posted a 2.5/9 L3 rating in adults 18-49, up 67% vs. L+SD, tying Modern Family’ as the night’s No. 1 program for the second consecutive week, while also winning the 9-10 PM hour.

Continuing to slaughter 2018, you can next see Angela Bassett in all her regal glory as Ramonda, T’Challa’s mother and Queen Mother of Wakanda, in the highly-anticipated film Black Panther hitting theaters February 16.

 

