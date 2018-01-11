Local Religious Group Accused Of Forced Child Labor

Ten people have been charged – four are in custody – in connection with allegations that an alternative religious group living on a property commonly referred to as McCollum Ranch have been forcing children to involuntarily work at several Fayetteville area fish markets against their will and with no compensation.

Several former residents of the McCollum Ranch told investigators that McCollum and others were holding children ranging from 9 years old to 17 years old, in involuntary servitude. The children had to work full time in the fish markets with little to no compensation, they said.

