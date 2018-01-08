Sports
Panthers Fall To Saints In Playoffs

Melissa Wade

Posted 34 mins ago
Carolina Panthers v Houston Texans

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

The Carolina Panthers are heading home and ending their journey to this years Superbowl.  Last night the Panthers loss to the Saints 26 – 31.  Here’s a play analysis from ESPN Maurice Moton:

The New Orleans Saints close out a hard-fought 31-26 victory over the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Drew Brees started off red-hot with 230 passing yards and two touchdowns in the first half, but Cam Newton helped Carolina battle back in the second half. He finished with 349 passing yards, two touchdown passes and 37 rushing yards. The Panthers’ inability to reach the end zone, four consecutive field goals through three quarters, hurt their comeback bid. New Orleans will advance to the NFC Divisional Round to play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

