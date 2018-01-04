National News
McDonald’s Brings Back The $1 Menu Today

Posted 3 hours ago
On Thursday, January 4, McDonald’s is officially debuting the “$1 $2 $3 menu” — a new take on its iconic Dollar Menu. The chain that ditched its popular Dollar Menu six years ago is bringing it back with a list of items not only priced at $1, but $2 and $3 as well. With tiered pricing, McDonald’s is able to put more food and drinks on the list.

Items including the sausage burrito, McChicken, cheeseburger, and soft drinks of all sizes will cost $1 with the new menu.

For $2, customers can order the Sausage McGriddle, 2-piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, Bacon McDouble, and small McCafé drinks. The Sausage McMuffin with Eggs, new Classic Chicken Sandwich, Triple Cheeseburger, and Happy Meals will cost $3.

