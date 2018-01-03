Local
Home > Local

Man Who Help Desegregate UNC-CH Dies In NY

Melissa Wade

Posted 6 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Black Students Sitting-In at Woolworth's

Source: Bettmann / Getty

LeRoy Frasier, one of the first African American students who successfully challenged racial segregation at North Carolina in Chapel Hill, has passed away from heart failure at the age of 80.

Family members said that Frasier suffered heart failure and died Dec. 29 at a hospital in New York City. He had taught English in New York for many years.

Frasier; his brother, Ralph; and John Lewis Brandon were students at Hillside High School in Durham when they applied to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1955. They were rejected until a federal court judge ordered UNC-Chapel Hill to admit them.

Both later graduated from what’s now North Carolina Central University.

Read more at WRAL.com

LeRoy Frasier , UNC-CH , University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Man Who Help Desegregate UNC-CH Dies In NY

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 3 days ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 weeks ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 3 weeks ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 4 weeks ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 4 weeks ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 4 weeks ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 months ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 3 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 3 months ago
09.20.17