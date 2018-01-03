Man Who Help Desegregate UNC-CH Dies In NY

LeRoy Frasier, one of the first African American students who successfully challenged racial segregation at North Carolina in Chapel Hill, has passed away from heart failure at the age of 80.

Family members said that Frasier suffered heart failure and died Dec. 29 at a hospital in New York City. He had taught English in New York for many years.

Frasier; his brother, Ralph; and John Lewis Brandon were students at Hillside High School in Durham when they applied to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1955. They were rejected until a federal court judge ordered UNC-Chapel Hill to admit them.

Both later graduated from what’s now North Carolina Central University.

Read more at WRAL.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: