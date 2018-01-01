Willie Moore Jr. & Wife Patricia To Visit The Triangle For “A Night of Love”

Willie Moore, Jr. and his wife Patricia are traveling the nation talking about “Love.” The nationally syndicated radio host and his lovely wife are going on tour for their “Happily After All: A Night of Love” date night event.

Inspired by his highly successful book, Happily After All, couples and “serious singles” can experience a night of live music, games, and of course lots and lots of talk about love and relationships.

The best news is the tour is heading to the Triangle! That’s right! Don’t miss “A Night of Love” on Fri, January 26 from 6-9:00 PM.

For more information or to purchase tickets, stop by williemoorejr.org.

**VIP Tickets Available which includes: Seating with Early Entrance to the event. Signed copy of the Book and Photo with Willie Moore Jr.

