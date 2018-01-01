Willie Moore Jr's 'Happily After All' Book Release Celebration

Willie Moore Jr’s ‘Happily After All’ Book Release Celebration

Photo by Willie Moore Jr's 'Happily After All' Book Release Celebration

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Willie Moore Jr. & Wife Patricia To Visit The Triangle For “A Night of Love”

Jennifer Hall

Posted 2 hours ago
11 reads
Leave a comment
Willie Moore Jr's 'Happily After All' Book Release Celebration

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Willie Moore, Jr. and his wife Patricia are traveling the nation talking about “Love.” The nationally syndicated radio host and his lovely wife are going on tour for their “Happily After All: A Night of Love” date night event.

Inspired by his highly successful book, Happily After All, couples and “serious singles” can experience a night of live music, games, and of course lots and lots of talk about love and relationships.

The best news is the tour is heading to the Triangle! That’s right! Don’t miss “A Night of Love” on Fri, January 26 from 6-9:00 PM.

For more information or to purchase tickets, stop by williemoorejr.org.

**VIP Tickets Available which includes: Seating with Early Entrance to the event. Signed copy of the Book and Photo with Willie Moore Jr.

Stay Informed On Your Favorite Artists, Community Events, & More By Signing Up For Our Newsletter!

Text “Light NC” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…

"A Night of Love" , advise , Book , event , love , Patricia Moore , Relationships , Willie Moore Jr

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Willie Moore Jr. & Wife Patricia To Visit The Triangle For “A Night of Love”

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 2 days ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 1 week ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 weeks ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 4 weeks ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 4 weeks ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 4 weeks ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 months ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 3 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 3 months ago
09.20.17