Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day

Jerry Smith

Posted 2 hours ago
Source: Mike Morgan / Rick Crank

Be happy for others, your season is just around the corner.

1 Corinthians 13:4

4 Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud.

