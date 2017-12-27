Angry Smithfield Man Crashes Truck Into Local Auto Dealership Building

Tuesday around 1 pm in the afternoon a man plowed a pickup truck into Deacon Jones Chevrolet auto dealership building in Smithfield. The report also said the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The report says the man was angry when he crashed into the building and will face several charges.

No one in the dealership was injured.

Source: wncn.com

