Obama Shares Social Media Advice With Prince Harry

In an interview broadcast on Wednesday former President Barack Obama told Prince Harry that people in leadership roles must be careful how they use social media and warned against spending too much time immersed in the internet at the expense of the world outside.

However Obama did not directly mention his successor, President Donald Trump, who has made his use of Twitter a centerpiece of his presidency. The former President said “All of us in leadership have to find ways to recreate a common space on the internet. One of the dangers of the internet is people can have entirely different realities. They can be just cocooned in information that reinforces their current biases.”

During the interview which was recorded back in September in Canada, Obama spoke with Harry in the prince’s capacity as guest editor of the BBC Radio 4 news program. The interview was Obama’s first since leaving the presidency in January.

On his final day in the White House at the end of his second four-year term Obama said he felt serene, despite the vast amount of work that remained unfinished. He also said it was “hugely liberating” to be able to set his own agenda in the morning to have the time to talk with his wife, Michelle, now that he is no longer president.

In a brief live segment at the end of the show, when asked about the upcoming wedding Harry said he did not know if Obama would be on the guest list for his wedding in May, to American actress Meghan Markle. The Sun newspaper, a popular tabloid, has suggested that the British government is concerned that Harry and Markle may invite the Obamas but not Trump, possibly straining ties between the two governments.

As for his newly publicized relationship, Harry did say his fiancee enjoyed her first Christmas with the royal family. The prince also used his position to ask Obama a variety of questions of the type normally asked of entertainers, not politicians.

Obama shared that he prefers Aretha Franklin to Tina Turner and favors retired basketball star Michael Jordan over current phenom LeBron James. He also rejected gloomy statements about the state of the world, saying that in many ways the world is healthier and wealthier than it has ever been, making it perhaps the best time in human history to be born.

