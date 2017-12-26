Daughter Of Eric Garner In Coma After Heart Attack

The New York Times claims Garner’s mother, Esaw Snipes, confirmed that her daughter was in a medically induced coma following a heart attack.

In July 2014, police attempted to arrest Eric Garner, a 43-year-old father of six, for allegedly selling cigarrettes illegally in Staten Island.

Video of the incident depicted New York Police officer Daniel Pantaleo tackling Garner from behind and taking him to the ground using a department-banned choke hold. Garner, who had asthma, was pronounced dead that day.

His apparent last words — “I can’t breathe! I can’t breathe!” — became a rallying cry for protesters and outraged citizens who said the incident showed that law enforcement abused their power and mistreated people of color. His death was ruled a homicide, but a grand jury decided not to indict Pantaleo on criminal charges.