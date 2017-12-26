National News
Daughter Of Eric Garner In Coma After Heart Attack

According to multiple reports, the eldest daughter of Eric Garner, who died after a New York City police officer put him in a choke hold, is in a coma after suffering a heart attack.  Erica Garner’s verified Twitter account sent out a series of tweets asking people to pray for the activist.

Even the Rev. Al Sharpton tweeted that Garner, who is 27, had suffered a heart attack.  “Leaving hospital after praying for Erica Snipes, daughter of Eric Garner, who suffered a serious heart attack,” he tweeted. “Please PRAY for her.”

The New York Times claims Garner’s mother, Esaw Snipes, confirmed that her daughter was in a medically induced coma following a heart attack.
In July 2014, police attempted to arrest Eric Garner, a 43-year-old father of six, for allegedly selling cigarrettes illegally in Staten Island.
Video of the incident depicted New York Police officer Daniel Pantaleo tackling Garner from behind and taking him to the ground using a department-banned choke hold.  Garner, who had asthma, was pronounced dead that day.
His apparent last words — “I can’t breathe! I can’t breathe!” — became a rallying cry for protesters and outraged citizens who said the incident showed that law enforcement abused their power and mistreated people of color.  His death was ruled a homicide, but a grand jury decided not to indict Pantaleo on criminal charges.
In July 2015, the city of New York settled with Eric Garner’s estate for $5.9 million.
