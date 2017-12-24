Woman Shot At North Gate Mall In Durham

Durham Police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday at the Northgate Mall in Durham. According to the police a woman was shot in the parking lot in front of the movie theater around 5:15 p.m. The 21 year old victim’s injuries were not life threatning and she was transported to the local hospital. It is believed that the shooting was not random. If you have any information on the shooting call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

Source: abc11.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: