Local
Home > Local

Woman Shot At North Gate Mall In Durham

Jerry Smith

Posted 2 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment
Durham City Prayer Walk

Source: Jerry Smith / Jerry Smith

Durham Police are  investigating a shooting that took place Saturday at the Northgate Mall in Durham. According to the police a woman was shot in the parking lot in front of the movie theater around 5:15 p.m. The 21 year old victim’s injuries were not life threatning and she was transported to the local hospital. It is believed that the shooting was not random. If you have any information on the shooting call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

Source: abc11.com

Durham Police , Northgate Mall in Durham , shooting

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Woman Shot At North Gate Mall In Durham

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 1 week ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 3 weeks ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 3 weeks ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 3 weeks ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 1 month ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 months ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 3 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 3 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 3 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 3 months ago
09.17.17