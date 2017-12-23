Sista Friends! Beyoncé Gives Tiffany Haddish Some Great Advice

Tiffany Haddish is out there living her best life and we love it!

Case in point: At an afterparty for JAY-Z’s concert, The Girls Trip actress was partying with Beyoncé, who gave the comedienne some sound advice. Not only did Queen Bey tell Tiffany to have fun, but she also let her know that her wig wasn’t quite! LOL

“@beyonce was telling me that my wig was slipping…. But for real she told me to have fun and I DID! #SHEREADY #thelastblackunicorn#beyonce”

She made sure she got a pic with the 4:44 rapper too. And as usual, she had jokes.

“Jay-Z after I told him Jaleel white is the only black man I know of to have his own Breakfast Cereal. ….. But for real I had fun #jayz show last night was everything!#thelastblackunicorn#SHEREADY #jayz”

And look who she ran into!

2017 has definitely been Tiffany’s year.

Not only was she the breakout star in the summer hit Girls Trip, she made history this fall on Saturday Night Live and dropped her first cable stand-up show on Showtime. While she is prepping for a slew of new movies to come out next year, she also dropped her memoir, The Last Black Unicorn.

We see you Tiffany!

RELATED NEWS:

Tiffany Haddish’s Ex-Husband To Sue Her For Defamation

New Court Document Claims That Tiffany Haddish’s Ex Husband Abused Her

Jada Pinkett Smith Drags The Golden Globes After Tiffany Haddish’s Snub