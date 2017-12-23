Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Sista Friends! Beyoncé Gives Tiffany Haddish Some Great Advice

Queen Bey will never have you out in the streets with your wig slipping!

Hello Beautiful

Posted December 23, 2017
0 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrities Visit 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' - August 15, 2

Source: Ray Tamarra / Getty

Tiffany Haddish is out there living her best life and we love it!

Case in point: At an afterparty for JAY-Z’s concert, The Girls Trip actress was partying with Beyoncé, who gave the comedienne some sound advice. Not only did Queen Bey tell Tiffany to have fun, but she also let her know that her wig wasn’t quite! LOL

@beyonce was telling me that my wig was slipping…. 😂 But for real she told me to have fun and I DID! #SHEREADY #thelastblackunicorn#beyonce”

 

She made sure she got a pic with the 4:44 rapper too. And as usual, she had jokes.

“Jay-Z after I told him Jaleel white is the only black man I know of to have his own Breakfast Cereal.😁….. But for real I had fun #jayz show last night was everything!#thelastblackunicorn#SHEREADY #jayz”

 

And look who she ran into!

Ran into @michaelbjordan last night that was fun. #sheready #thelastblackunicorn

A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish) on

 

2017 has definitely been Tiffany’s year.

Not only was she the breakout star in the summer hit Girls Trip, she made history this fall on Saturday Night Live and dropped her first cable stand-up show on Showtime. While she is prepping for a slew of new movies to come out next year, she also dropped her memoir, The Last Black Unicorn.

We see you Tiffany!

RELATED NEWS:

Tiffany Haddish’s Ex-Husband To Sue Her For Defamation

New Court Document Claims That Tiffany Haddish’s Ex Husband Abused Her

Jada Pinkett Smith Drags The Golden Globes After Tiffany Haddish’s Snub

Beyonce At Made In America 2015

Beyonce's Best Street Style Moments

22 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce's Best Street Style Moments

Continue reading Beyonce’s Best Street Style Moments

Beyonce's Best Street Style Moments

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 days ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 1 week ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 3 weeks ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 3 weeks ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 3 weeks ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 1 month ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 months ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 3 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 3 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 3 months ago
09.19.17