Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

The Mann Family Battle It Out In Christmas Eve Cook Off

The Light NC staff

Posted December 23, 2017
0 reads
Leave a comment
David and Tamela Mann

Source: TV One / David and Tamela Mann

The Mann family is known to have a lot of fun with each other. On their show they have no problem showing off their competitive side with races and more. According to Guidepost, they even have a Christmas Eve cookoff. Tamela Mann, wrote about how the teams lay out all the appliances needed to make their special dish.

David Mann, their daughters, Tia Mann, Porcia Mann and son, David Jr. Mann as well as nieces get together for this fierce competition. It all started years ago where David challenged Tamela in a lasagna competition. The next year they invited more people over to be judges and challenged each other in in a Cornish hen competition.

The next year they did desserts and Tamela set down some ground rules. She said, “Next Christmas Eve get ready to put your aprons on because we’re all going to cook something. From scratch. We’ll have two teams, chosen randomly. The twist is that ingredients will be kept a secret until I reveal them. Dad and I will be the judges.” They were allowed 45 minutes to cook and was able to look up the recipe.

Both teams made cupcakes, but one took it to another level by building a winter wonderland around the dessert. That year Sonya, Tia and Tiffany won the baking competition. We can’t wait to see what the Mann’s have in store this year.

RELATED: Keke Wyatt Beautifully Sings Tamela Mann’s “Change Me” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Tamela Mann On The Surprises That Came With Working Timbaland [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Everything You Need To Know About David & Tamela Mann’s Tour

David & Tamela Mann Visit “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

5 photos Launch gallery

David & Tamela Mann Visit “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading David & Tamela Mann Visit “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

David & Tamela Mann Visit “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 days ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 1 week ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 3 weeks ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 3 weeks ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 3 weeks ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 1 month ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 months ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 3 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 3 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 3 months ago
09.19.17