The Mann Family Battle It Out In Christmas Eve Cook Off

The Mann family is known to have a lot of fun with each other. On their show they have no problem showing off their competitive side with races and more. According to Guidepost, they even have a Christmas Eve cookoff. Tamela Mann, wrote about how the teams lay out all the appliances needed to make their special dish.

Follow @GetUpErica

David Mann, their daughters, Tia Mann, Porcia Mann and son, David Jr. Mann as well as nieces get together for this fierce competition. It all started years ago where David challenged Tamela in a lasagna competition. The next year they invited more people over to be judges and challenged each other in in a Cornish hen competition.

The next year they did desserts and Tamela set down some ground rules. She said, “Next Christmas Eve get ready to put your aprons on because we’re all going to cook something. From scratch. We’ll have two teams, chosen randomly. The twist is that ingredients will be kept a secret until I reveal them. Dad and I will be the judges.” They were allowed 45 minutes to cook and was able to look up the recipe.

Both teams made cupcakes, but one took it to another level by building a winter wonderland around the dessert. That year Sonya, Tia and Tiffany won the baking competition. We can’t wait to see what the Mann’s have in store this year.

RELATED: Keke Wyatt Beautifully Sings Tamela Mann’s “Change Me” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Tamela Mann On The Surprises That Came With Working Timbaland [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Everything You Need To Know About David & Tamela Mann’s Tour