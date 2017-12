P. Diddy Expresses Interest In Buying The Panthers

Sean “P Diddy” Combs took to Instagram Sunday night to express his interest in buying the panthers.

“I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet!” Diddy posted Monday, followed by several more tweets that expanded on his vision. “There are no majority African American NFL owners. Let’s make history,” Diddy added. He then posted a picture of himself from 2003 in a Panthers jersey with the caption, “ATTN all @NFL owners, it’s time for diversity!! It’s time for Black ownership!! The time is now. Let’s make it happen!!”

If Diddy can’t afford it … word has it Steph Curry may have interest too 🙂

