Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays

The holidays are upon us. While this is a joyous time of year, for many people the holidays are fraught with emotional turmoil. Whether it’s grappling with depression or simply overwhelmed by the enormous costs associated with the holidays, mental health issues is an area rarely discussed. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, delves into this issue with Fonda Bryant, Social Coordinator for the Charlotte Branch of the National Alliance on Mental Health.

