Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Mother Arrested For Son Having 323 Doctor Visits And Having 13 Major Surgeries

Texas authorities believe that Kaylene Bowen suffers from Munchausen by proxy, a complex in which a person repeatedly exaggerates medical symptoms to get attention.

The Light NC staff

Posted 19 hours ago
4 reads
Leave a comment
Close up of hospital operating implements

Source: Blend Images/ERproductions Ltd / Getty

A Texas woman was arrested after allegedly taking her healthy son to the hospital 323 times and making him undergo 13 major surgeries over the last eight years, according to The Star-Telegram.

The newspaper reported that Kaylene Bowen was arrested on Dec. 6 and charged with injury to a child. The 34-year-old woman claimed her 8-year-old son Christopher was dying from a rare genetic disorder and was in need of a transplant due to lung cancer.

However, the baby’s father told family court prior that he didn’t believe his son was sick at all.

“It’s horrible for my son, or any kid because obviously, my son is not the only one that has had to go through this type of torture,” Ryan Crawford told the news station.

“The system has to be exposed — all the weaknesses that are in the system — because the kids don’t deserve that.”

Sadly, the eight-year-old was subjected to all kinds of procedures including being placed full-time on oxygen and sometimes used a wheelchair. He was also fitted with a feeding tube, which led to life-threatening blood infections.

Meanwhile, officials believe that Bowen has Munchausen by proxy, which is a complex in which a person repeatedly exaggerates medical symptoms of their children to get attention.

Currently, it’s unknown how the mother convinced medical experts that her son is need of these procedues.

Bowen is behind bars on a $150,000 secured bond. Her attorney, public defender Christi Bustos, has not publicly commented on the case.

It’s unclear if she’s been given a psych evaluation.

We will be following this case closely and provide updates as they become available. 

RELATED NEWS: 

#SayHerName: Brooklyn Teen Used Dying Breath To Identify The Man Who Shot Her After She Rejected His Advances

Rep For Aretha Franklin Denies Deathbed Rumors: ‘Please Don’t Believe This News That Is Trending’

Teen Stabbed Over 50 Times And Set On Fire By Man She Met On Facebook

 

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Mother Arrested For Son Having 323 Doctor Visits And Having 13 Major Surgeries

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 1 week ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 1 week ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 1 week ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 1 month ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 months ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 3 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 3 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 3 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 3 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 3 months ago
09.14.17