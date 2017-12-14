Get Up Erica
Pastor Evan & Sara Conner: The Difference Between “Good At It” & “Gifted” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted December 14, 2017
Pastor Evan & Sara Conner of the Word of Truth Family Church in Arlington, TX came to the “Get Up!” studio. They start off with Proverbs 18:16, which says “a man’s gift will make room for him and bring him before great men.” Sara says the scripture has to do with “walking in your full calling and not fronting in someone else’s calling,” which will cause you to end up in front of people of influence. Sometimes, Sara says, we want to adopt somebody else’s gift and get into an audience built for them. But we should instead want to get into the audience crafted for us. Pastor Evan explains the difference between what you’re good at, and what you’re gifted at.

A person’s gift can also just be that- what you’re best at gifting to people, he explains. And when you give that gift to the right person, it can take you to entirely new place. The first step in identifying your gift- is to just do something, Pastor Evan explains. He recalls how he started to become active in his church by cleaning up trash. And Sara reminds us that you can’t find your purpose in God independently of God. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

