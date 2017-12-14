Get Up Erica
GRIFF’s Prayer: Shuteth Me Upeth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted December 14, 2017
GRIFF kicks off his prayer with Proverbs 21:23, which reads, “whosoever keepeth his mouth and his tongue, keepeth his soul from troubles.” Going off of that, GRIFF asks that God “shuteth me upeth, because I talketh too mucheth.”

He asks that, if his tongue is a double-edged sword, that God dulls it! And not just for him, but for anybody who might be listening that needs such a treatment as well. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this funny clip from GRIFF’s Prayer on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

