GRIFF’s Prayer: Shuteth Me Upeth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF kicks off his prayer with Proverbs 21:23, which reads, “whosoever keepeth his mouth and his tongue, keepeth his soul from troubles.” Going off of that, GRIFF asks that God “shuteth me upeth, because I talketh too mucheth.”

He asks that, if his tongue is a double-edged sword, that God dulls it! And not just for him, but for anybody who might be listening that needs such a treatment as well. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this funny clip from GRIFF’s Prayer on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

