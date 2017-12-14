Love Talking: Get You A New Heart [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In Ezekiel 36:26, it says “and I will give you a new heart and a new spirit I will put within you.” Erica Campbell talks about the people out there with a stone heart; those who have been jaded, and are feeling bitter because of a pursuit of love that went sour.

Follow @GetUpErica

You can’t learn to love again by trying to go back to the past- you have to rely on God to give you a new heart. When your heart is hurting, it just hurts. But God is the one who can restore love in your heart. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Love Talking: Don’t Let Evil People Make You Evil [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: God Loves Diversity [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Get Rid Of Your Love Inventory [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]