Faith Walking: Maybe It Wasn’t About You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 23 hours ago
In this Faith Walk, Erica Campbell says that when she first started singing solo, she had the opportunity to sing on the Stellar Awards. She was only given a certain amount of time, however, and it didn’t allow for her to sing the whole song. Erica felt slighted by this and was all huffy and puffy, until her husband Warryn Campbell told her to make the choice to either sing, or not sing, but don’t complain.

Erica realized that she was taking their changes personally, when it wasn’t about her! It’s a big show that has to take a lot of different artists into consideration, along with time constraints, budget restraints and more. Erica let go of her ego and decided not to be in the spirit of offense. The bible itself talks about letting go of offense, and being slow to anger- there is certainly more of a reward in such a path. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

