GRIFF Thanks All Black Women That Helped Defeat Roy Moore [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted December 13, 2017
Last night many watched as Roy Moore was defeated by Doug Jones for a senate seat. GRIFF was so happy because on the news they talked about how Black women came out and voted and made the difference. GRIFF is thankful for their #Blackgirlmagic and was so happy about Jones winning.

He also believes that many should let Black women be great because you could lose your seat and job. GRIFF thanked Black women and continued to praise them. There is so much power in your vote!

Listen to "Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell" 6 am ET.

