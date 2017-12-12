Get Up Erica
Quarterback Carson Wentz Trusts God Has Plans After Being Injured

Posted 5 hours ago
Fans on Sunday watching the Philadelphia Eagles were all in shock after star quarterback Carson Wentz got injured. According to The Blaze, Wentz is suffering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee. This injury will cause him to be out for the rest of the season.

The Eagles ended up winning over the Los Angeles Rams and after Wentz had something to say. On Twitter he said, “NFC East Champs! So proud of the resiliency of this team. Such a special group of men. And I greatly appreciate all the prayers! I know my God is a powerful one with a perfect plan. Time to just lean in to him and trust whatever the circumstances! #Proverbs3:5-6.”

That particular bible verse says, “ “Trust in the Lordwith all your heart / And do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He will make your paths straight.” Wentz believes that God has plans and will lean on him through this injury.

