Black Lawmakers Raise Concerns About Safety Of Senate’s Teenage Interns If Roy Moore Wins

Sen. Cory Booker, citing Moore's bigotry and alleged pedophilia, rallied African American voters in Alabama to support Moore's opponent.

Posted December 10, 2017
New Jersey’s Democratic Sen. Cory Booker made it clear on Saturday that he has serious concerns about Alabama’s GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore if he wins the Dec. 12 U.S. Senate election. Booker traveled to Alabama and cited those flaws at a rally to urge Black voters to turnout and support Moore’s Democratic rival Doug Jones.

“Well I am in the United States Senate & I don’t want to be next to you wondering if Senate Pages will be safe from your advances. Your bigotry, ignorance, and hate has no place in the Senate. I’m going to my ancestral home state of Alabama today to lend a hand in defeating you,” Booker tweeted.

Jones invited Booker and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick to help him excite Black voters about Tuesday’s special election. To pull ahead in the neck and neck race, Jones must piece together a coalition of core Democrats and crossover Republicans who feel they cannot vote for an accused pedophile. The Black vote will be crucial. Jones must win 90 percent of the Black vote and increase turnout among African Americans to win the election. Blacks account for about 25 percent of the state’s electorate and are overwhelmingly Democrats.

Booker rallied a crowd of about 200 people at Alabama State University in Montgomery. “Some people don’t understand: the opposite of justice is not injustice. It is inaction and indifference. Bad people get elected when good people don’t vote,” Booker stated, according to Politico.

Moore, a leader of the anti-Obama birther movement who is also a conservative Christian, has come under fire for his attraction to teenage girls. A woman who was 14 years old in 1979 made the first explosive allegation against Moore. She said the former state Supreme Court judge was 34 when he made sexual advances on her back then. Soon after the report emerged, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel (R-Ky) and other senior Republicans urged Moore to quit his campaign if the allegations were proven true. Since then, several other women have come forward with similar allegations that Moore, now 70, pursued them as teenagers decades ago. Moore says his accusers are lying and are part of a conspiracy to block his political aspirations. Despite the growing allegations, President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee are backing Moore.

Moore had a seemingly insurmountable lead in the polls before the allegations. His effort to convince supporters that he’s being framed got a boost on Friday. Beverly Young Nelson, one of his accusers, admitted that she made notes below Moore’s signature on her high school yearbook, which she put forward as evidence to rebut Moore’s claim that he didn’t know her. Nelson said that although she added the note, his signature is authentic.

SOURCE:  Politico

