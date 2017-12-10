Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: You Can Handle It [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Light NC staff

Posted December 10, 2017
Erica Campbell reads from Corinthians 10:13, because it challenges us to debunk the idea that we “couldn’t help it.” There is no temptation in the world that isn’t common to man, it says. And God won’t let you be tempted beyond your ability, so it is never impossible for you to do the right thing. With temptation, the bible says, God will also always provide a way to escape.

Any time the enemy is whispering to you that you can’t do something because it’s too hard, the bible reminds us that you can handle it.  Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from the Faith Walk on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

