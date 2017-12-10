Faith Walking: You Can Handle It [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica Campbell reads from Corinthians 10:13, because it challenges us to debunk the idea that we “couldn’t help it.” There is no temptation in the world that isn’t common to man, it says. And God won’t let you be tempted beyond your ability, so it is never impossible for you to do the right thing. With temptation, the bible says, God will also always provide a way to escape.

Follow @GetUpErica

Any time the enemy is whispering to you that you can’t do something because it’s too hard, the bible reminds us that you can handle it. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from the Faith Walk on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Faith Walking: Get In The Word And Stay There [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Go With Your Gift [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Attacks & Consequences [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]