Toddler Killed In Drive-By

A 1yr old boy in Halifax County has died after being shot in the head during a drive by shooting.

Police reports say the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Elm Street in Weldon. The family said, Jaxson Clay was inside the home when someone drove by and fired shots at the house.

The incident is still under investigation, and police report that there were no suspects at this time.

