BlackGirlMagic: Nike Names Its Biggest Building After Serena Williams

Nike is clear: Serena Williams is the greatest of all-time (GOAT)…and they have named their biggest building after the tennis icon to prove it.

The athletic apparel giant announced on Thursday that their World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, will be named after the tennis GOAT and brand spokesperson.

[Serena’s] record in tennis majors—an unmatched 23 singles titles—solidifies her stature as one of the greatest athletes of all time and one of the most inspiring people in sport,” Nike wrote in a press release.

And Serena of course, couldn’t be more excited and humbled. As she points out, 2017 has definitely been her year.

“What a year it has been. First a grand slam win followed by a awesome baby… than the most magical wedding. What next? How about a building!!… Nike announced yesterday that one of its new world headquarters buildings will be named after me. It will be the biggest on campus and is scheduled to open in 2019. I am honored and grateful! #TeamNike@nike,” Serena wrote on Instagram.

The Serena Williams Building will be the biggest structure at Nike’s World Headquarters at more than 1 million square feet covering nearly three city blocks. It’s estimated to be finished in 2019.

Congrats Serena! We can’t think of a better person who deserves this honor more than she does!

