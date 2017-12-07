Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF Prays For The Cars That Might Not Make It Through Winter [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 17 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

It’s getting a bit cold outside and that means if you have a car you need to let it warm up for a bit. GRIFF prayed for some cars that are known as “hoopties,” that are experiencing some technical difficulties at this time. The cars are making weird noises, loud sounds and need a prayer.

GRIFF talked about healing in the fuel injection and the alternator. He also hopes the people that still have plastic where the window needs to be get it fixed before the snow comes. GRIFF also talked about that bad experience he had in a car service where the ceiling was coming down on his head.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Is This The Year? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF Prays For The Mac And Cheese Left In The Crock Pot [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Blame It On Yourself [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

Continue reading GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 2 days ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 3 days ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 3 days ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 4 weeks ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 1 month ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 3 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 3 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 3 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 3 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 3 months ago
09.14.17