GRIFF Prays For The Cars That Might Not Make It Through Winter [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s getting a bit cold outside and that means if you have a car you need to let it warm up for a bit. GRIFF prayed for some cars that are known as “hoopties,” that are experiencing some technical difficulties at this time. The cars are making weird noises, loud sounds and need a prayer.

GRIFF talked about healing in the fuel injection and the alternator. He also hopes the people that still have plastic where the window needs to be get it fixed before the snow comes. GRIFF also talked about that bad experience he had in a car service where the ceiling was coming down on his head.

