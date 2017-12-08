Tiffany Haddish Recalls Ex-Husband’s Abuse That Led to Miscarriage

Tiffany Haddish isn’t afraid to bare her soul and speak openly about her painful past.

In her new memoir The Last Black Unicorn, the Girls Trip actress writes in depth about her abusive ex-husband.

In a excerpt obtained by E!, Haddish recalls when her then-husband at the time became livid after seeing her speak with fellow comic Tom Green at a comedy festival.

“He grabbed me by the collar, he was like, ‘It’s time to go to the room now,’ in front of everybody,” she wrote.

“Just snatched me by my shirt, and pulled me to the elevator and threw me in it…once we got to our hotel room, he was so quick. He snatched me by the neck and slammed me into the wall.”

Haddish writes that this abuse happened often and one night, sadly led to a miscarriage.

She wrote that after the beating, she ran to a police station that appeared to be closed. She then called 911 and told the operator, “Ya’ll need to lock me up, because I’m about to kill my husband.”

E! noted, police came outside to see a bloody and bruised Haddish, who was then taken to the hospital while cops went to their shared home and arrested her husband. The next day, she had a miscarriage, saying she had no idea that she was even pregnant.

The Critics Choice nominee also opened up about being molested within the foster care system.

When Haddish was 13, the live-in father of one of her foster mothers offered to suck on her breasts to help them grow after he caught her stuffing toilet paper in her training bra. She said she started letting the man do it every day for 15 minutes before she left for school. Haddish said years later, at age 19, she told a friend about it, believing what the man told her was true. Immediately, her friend told her she was being molested.

“In my mind, ‘molested’ meant somebody hurt you in some kind of way,” she wrote. “Like, they took something from you that you didn’t want to give. And what the old man did never hurt. It didn’t necessarily feel good, either, it was just whatever. And he never tried nothing else with me, not even once. It was just like—in my mind—he was helping me out.”

How horrific!

We previously reported, The Last Black Unicorn also talks in depth about the abuse she endured by her mentally ill mother.

“I was told every day I’d never be nothing,” she says. “Now I look in the mirror and say, ‘Tiffany Haddish, I love and approve of you.’ It was all worth it.”

Haddish also writes that the abuse worsened after her mother was involved in a car accident that caused her brain damage.

“After the accident, oh my God, she would say the worst things to me, like ‘You look like your ugly ass daddy, I hate him. I hate you.’”

“She couldn’t get all her words out, so she’d just punch me. Just full on. Because of her I can take a punch like nobody’s business. Teachers would ask, ‘Why’s Tiffany’s lip busted?’ I didn’t say anything. As bad as she was to me, I still couldn’t help but love her.”

Looking how much she’s had to overcome, if there’s one thing we can take away from Haddish’s painful past is the power of resilience. That, and if anyone deserves fame and success it’s her.

Interested in buying The Black Unicorn, learn more here.

