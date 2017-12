Be Prepared For Upcoming Snow

Meteorologists are calling for some wintry mix to hit our listening area Friday and early Saturday. Here’s some things you may want to make sure you have:

It’s recommended that people have at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food and fresh batteries in their home. Officials also suggest people have an alternative heating source in case the power goes out.

It’s a good idea to keep an emergency kit ready for your vehicle. Some good items to have are an ice scraper, jumper cables, blankets and a first aid kit.

Go to Red Cross.com for more tips

