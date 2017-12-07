Sheri Crawley On What Running A Business As A Family Teaches Their Children [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Sheri Crawley talked to Erica Campbell and GRIFF about the organization she founded, called “Pretty Brown Girls. She explains how they went from selling products all over the country to establishing over 100 Pretty Brown Girls’ K-12 after school programs. Sheri recalls realizing there was a bigger conversation God needed them to have with and about girls, so they developed a whole 20-week curriculum for girls to go through in schools and churches across the country.

She says, although they call it a movement but they know it’s a ministry, “because our girls are broken.” Sheri also says the movement is a testimony that God delivers when you stand on His word. Plus, she discusses how running business as a family benefits her children as they see what putting prayers into action looks like. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

