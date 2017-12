Facebook Debuts Parent-Controlled Messenger App For Kids

Facebook is setting their sights on your children. The social media giant is launching a messaging app for children to chat with their parents and with friends approved by their parents.

The free app is targeting kids under 13, who can’t yet have their own accounts under Facebook’s rules (though they often do). Messenger Kids comes with various controls for parents.

Children won’t be able to add their own friends or delete messages, only parents can do that. Instead of kids getting a separate Facebook or Messenger account, it’s an extension of a parent’s account. Messenger Kids debuted in the U.S. on Monday as an app for Apple devices — the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch.

WRAL News reports that versions for Android and Amazon’s tablets are coming later.

