Faith Walking: Get In The Word And Stay There [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this Faith Walk, Erica Campbell says she always knows she’s not in this alone. But, she says, even in knowing God is with her, she knows she has a responsibility to “find out what god says to me, for me, about me.” To address confusion about the bible, she reads from the scriptures: “help me to receive it, believe it, digest it,” and more.

Every time Erica prays that prayer, she says there are amazing results for her. The biggest lie out of hell is that the bible is too complicated, she says. Just pray before you open your bible, and ask God to help you receive what’s in it, so you can know God and grow in your faith. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

