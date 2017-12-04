Get Up Erica
BeBe Winans On Overcoming The Challenge To Exercise Daily [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Legendary Grammy-award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer BeBe Winans chatted with Erica Campbell & GRIFF. After he checks Erica for not calling him Uncle, he talks about being “fit for Jesus,” and being passionate about keeping up with a daily workout routine. He explains how, at 33 years old, he looked at himself and realized he needed to be more physically active. He says a voice told him he would learn something from cultivating the discipline necessary for his lifestyle, and how it translates into his spiritual life.

BeBe talked about wanting to be healthy enough to rise to what he was called to do, which is very physically demanding. Bebe also talks about his new album, and his fun new music video for “He Promised Me.”  He says he is excited about everything, because God’s promises have become realities in his life. Click on the audio player to hear about all of that and more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

